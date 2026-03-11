The Ghanaian seer, Karma President, has caused a massive stir online with a prophecy about Obaapa Christy

In a video, the spiritual leader warned the gospel singer of a potential accident he saw about her in the spiritual world

Obaapa Christy's prophecy came after Karma President shared a chilling prophecy about Rev Owusu Bempah

The spiritual leader, Karma President, has triggered massive reactions on social media after he shared a doom prophecy about the award-winning gospel musician, Obaapa Christy, formerly Christiana Love.

The spiritual leader, Karma President, drops a doom prophecy about the gospel musician, Obaapa Christy. Image source: Rev Obaapa Christy, Karma President

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a video dated March 9, 2026, shared on his TikTok page, Karma President pleaded with the gospel artist to take immediate action, claiming to have seen in a vision an accident planned against her and her.

The mystic who claimed his god is called “Karma” detailed that the impact of the accident may lead to Obaapa Christy's untimely death.

“Obaapa Christy, you are one of the gospel artists with heartfelt songs. Please take immediate action now because I had a vision and my god Karma told me an accident has been orchestrated against you and your daughter. It may lead to your death,” the seer said.

The TikTok video of Karma President sharing a prophecy about Obaapa Christy is below:

Karma President's prophecy about Rev Owusu Bempah

In a viral video, the mystic detailed that some enemies of the man of God had summoned him to smaller gods outside Ghana to cause his untimely death.

According to him, the very day Rev Owusu Bempah would slip and fall either in his church or at home, that would be his end, as his attacker claimed he would not give him peace if he did not stop going after him.

Although Karma President did detail what the Ghanaian pastor did to the attacker in question, he warned him to wake up and find ways to avert the attack from influencing him.

“In the spiritual realm, I saw that Rev Owusu Bempah had been summoned to a god who is not based in Ghana. The day he would slip and fall, he might not be able to wake up again. The one behind the attack said if the pastor doesn't let him be, he would not allow him to have peace,” he said.

“The pastor should wake up and take action to avert it because it's death being sent his way. I saw a coffin in his church,” Karma President added.

The TikTok video of Karma President giving the prophecy about Rev Owusu Bempah is below:

Karma President shares a prophecy about the popular Ghanaian pastor, Rev Owusu Bempah. Image source: Karma President, Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah

Source: Facebook

Karma President's prophecy about Paa Kwesi Nduom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President shared a prophecy about the founder of Progressive People's Party (PPP), claiming he saw the politician lying in state in a coffin with a lot of loved ones crying and grieving over his passing.

According to Karma President, the vision represented a death that might befall Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom if care is not taken.

He warned the politician to take the necessary steps to avert what has taken place in the spiritual world before it materialises.

Source: YEN.com.gh