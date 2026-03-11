King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II met King Charles III during the Commonwealth Day Service in London

The Ga Mantse showcased colourful Kente and engaged with dignitaries at the prestigious event

Attendees celebrated the unity and diversity of the Commonwealth, highlighting collaborative values among nations

The Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II met King Charles III, the King of the United Kingdom, in London on Monday, March 9, 2026.

King Tackie Teiko and King Charles met and exchanged pleasantries at the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebrations at St James' Palace.

In photos from the event shared on his official Facebook page, the Ga Mantse was seen wearing colourful Kente. One of the images showed him having a quick tete-a-tete with King Charles. He also posed with other dignitaries, including Queen Camilla.

Sharing the photos, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru described the celebration as a prestigious event.

"His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse, attended the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration, a prestigious event that celebrates the unity, heritage, and shared values of the Commonwealth of Nations, bringing together members of the Royal Family, leaders, dignitaries, and representatives from across the Commonwealth.

"Notable attendees included King Charles III, King of the United Kingdom, and Queen Camilla; Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth; Hon. Zita Sabah Benson, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland; HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of the Kingdom of Warri, Delta State and Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs.

"The gathering highlighted the spirit of collaboration, diversity, and the enduring values shared among member states of the Commonwealth," the caption read.

See the Facebook photos below:

The Ga Mantse's Facebook page also shared a video excerpt of the celebration.

Reactions to Ga Mantse-King Charles meeting

The photos of King Tackie Teiko at the Commonwealth Day celebrations have excited many on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Don Kasper said:

"THE KING OF ENGLAND meet THE KING OF ACCRA."

Obenfo Slezer Ofori-Atta said:

"This man is the one all the chiefs of Ga must rally behind to promote your State."

Solomon Torto said:

"Keep going on my Ga king. His Royal King Tackie Teiko Tsuru ll let the voice of the people of Ga-Dangme be heard here and beyond, may God help you and bless Ga through you."

Edward Gadeberg Kwabena Amekah

"Ga Mantse created a strategic alliance by aligning with Otumfour, and you can see where he has gotten to. He is now the most recognised traditional leader on Ga land."

Paa Joe X Jacob said:

"Where is our noble Queen Naa Tsotsoo Soyoo I oo. Can’t see her in the photos."

Ga Mantse speaks on surviving car crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ga Mantse had recounted his harrowing road crash experience during a visit from the police.

King Tackie Teiko narrated how a policeman came to his rescue after the crash and gave him first aid after pulling him out of the wrecked vehicle.

He was involved in a road crash in the Oti Region on February 19 but escaped without serious injury.

