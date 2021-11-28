Global site navigation

Ghana has a serious challenge of creating better jobs - World Bank
Ghana has a serious challenge of creating better jobs - World Bank

by  Nii Ayi Ayitey
  • The World Bank sees job creation as a major challenge for government
  • The institute wants the government to address this challenge immediately
  • Its report shows that the largest job-creating industry, agriculture, is suffering

Ghana faces a daunting challenge of creating more and better jobs as 'medium' of jobs within the manufacturing sector, despite commendable growth rates over the years, the World Bank report said.

A report titled ‘Rising Ghana’ shows that the agricultural sector has been declining in terms of labor but is still a major source of employment in the country.

"A rising star, but Ghana's growth path did not straighten out," he said.

The report revealed that the country faces a major production challenge as resource production declines over the past 20 years, while production has declined.

Similarly, less informal resources have taken over staff but are not producing well. Between 1990 and 2018, the financial services sector recorded a high employment growth rate of 650%.

This was followed by more than 400% government services and business services which grew by almost 400%.

Agriculture and mining have seen low levels of job growth. The report recommended that the country launch a transformation program in its next phase of growth, in order to improve job creation and productivity.

