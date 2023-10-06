The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has clarified that there is no new tax being created for bloggers, brand influencers and MCs

The authority said it is trying to expand the tax net by ensuring the incomes of bloggers, brand influencers and MCs are taxed

The GRA said it is only fair that businesses generating income contribute their share to the national purse

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) plans to focus on ensuring the segment of bloggers, brand influencers, and MCs pay taxes on the money they earn.

While the GRA refuted speculation that it is creating a new tax, it has stressed that all income generation must be taxed.

The GRA said there would be no new tax for MCs, influencers and bloggers. Source: Getty Images

The GRA Commissioner for domestic tax revenue, Edward Gyambra, told Citi News the attention on bloggers, influencers and MCs is an attempt to expand the tax net.

“If you are generating income from any business, that income is taxable, and so if you sit behind your computer and create content and generate income from that, we will tax that income,” he said.

John Dumelo speaks against tax on bet winnings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that NDC politician John Dumelo appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to reconsider the move by the government to tax winnings from sports betting.

Dumelo, in a post shared on Twitter, said the new move could lead to an act of resistance from the already suffering youth.

The implementation of a 10% Withholding Tax on the gross winnings from all Betting, Gaming, Lotto and other Games of Chance began on August 15, 2023.

Code Micky rants over controversial tax Social media influencer

Code Micky went on a rant because of the tax on all betting, lottery, and gaming wins.

YEN.com.gh reported on a viral video on TikTok where he said the move was not well thought through.

He also criticised the government for not creating enough jobs to accommodate the teeming unemployed youth yet.

Parliament passes New Revenue Bills

In April 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that Parliament passed three major revenue bills to improve Ghana's economy.

The new bills were the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill of 2022, the Excise Duty Amendment Bill of 2022 and the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill of 2022.

Parliament, however, did not pass these bills unanimously because of stiff opposition from the Minority.

