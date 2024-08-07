Minister of Finance Dr Mohammed Amin Adam says the Ghanaian economy has grown by $20 billion under Akufo-Addo

The minister said as of 2023 the size of the Ghanaian economy had increased to $76 billion

An applied economist, noted to YEN.com.gh that the minister's remarks highlighted Ghana's forex challenges

Minister of Finance Dr Mohammed Amin Adam says the Ghanaian economy has grown by $20 billion since 2017, under the Akufo-Addo administration, as of December 2023.

According to him, the size of the economy was pegged at $64 billion in 2013; however, it reduced to $56 billion in 2016.

Amin Adam says the Ghanaian economy has increased to $76 billion.

GNA reported that Adam said that, as of 2023, the size of the Ghanaian economy had increased to $76 billion at the Greater Accra Regional Town Hall meeting in Accra on Tuesday, August 7, 2024.

“So in nominal terms, the economy has grown by $20 billion under Akufo-Addo’s Government”.

He also acknowledged tough economic decisions amid economic crises that yielded positive results.

Alfred Appiah, an applied economist, noted to YEN.com.gh that the minister's remarks highlighted Ghana's forex challenges in recent years.

"Interestingly, in cedi terms, the economy over the period the minister is referencing grew by 283 percent. But in dollar terms, it only grew by 36 percent."

"This highlights how much worse the cedi has become over time, from a USD to cedi rate of 3.92 used for 2016 GDP to 11.02 used for 2023."

Economic struggle and return to IMF

The Akufo-Addo administration has overseen the worst economic crisis in Ghana since the 1980s.

This prompted Ghana's 17th trip to the IMF for a bailout. In May 2023, Ghana secured a $3 billion bailout from the fund after defaulting on most of its $30 billion external debt in 2022.

Ghana has already received $1.56 billion, with another $360 million due by December.

In line with Adam's comments, the IMF said in a recent report that Ghana's economic reform program is delivering on its objectives.

