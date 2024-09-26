Ex-Harrods owner Al-Fayed presided over 'toxic culture': managing director

Billionaire businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed died last year. Photo: SHAUN CURRY / AFP

Harrods' managing director on Thursday said his former boss Mohamed Al-Fayed, who is accused of sexual assault by dozens of women, presided over a "toxic culture of secrecy, intimidation, fear of repercussion and sexual misconduct".

Michael Ward worked with the Egyptian billionaire at the luxury London department store for four years but said he had not been "aware of his criminality and abuse".

A BBC documentary last week aired claims by women that Fayed raped and sexually abused them during his ownership of Harrods. The tycoon has since joined a list of rich and powerful, such as Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, disgraced by accusations of sexual abuse.

Lawyers representing some of the women said they were victims of "systematic abuse" over 25 years "within the knowledge of Harrods", which Fayed sold in 2010.

Following the broadcast, the lawyers said they had received over 150 new enquiries, a "mix of survivors and individuals with evidence".

"As managing director of Harrods, I wanted to convey my personal horror at the revelations that have emerged over the past week," Ward said in a written statement.

"We have all seen the survivors bravely speak about the terrible abuse they suffered at the hands of Harrods former owner Mohamed Fayed. As we have already stated, we failed our colleagues and for that we are deeply sorry," he said.

Ward's comments came as London police said they were exploring whether anyone else "could be pursued for criminal offences".

"It is not possible for criminal proceedings to be brought against someone who has died," said a police statement.

"However, we must ensure we fully explore whether any other individuals could be pursued for any criminal offences," it added.

The legal team representing the alleged victims is bringing claims against Harrods for enabling the abuse of its employees, many hired as Fayed's personal assistants and secretaries.

'Not aware of abuse'

The accusers say assaults took place at Fayed's apartments in London, residences in Paris, and on trips abroad from Saint-Tropez to Abu Dhabi.

British prosecutors said Sunday they had twice received evidence against Fayed.

"We reviewed files of evidence presented by the police in 2009 and 2015", a Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokesperson said.

In 2008, Fayed was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and CPS reviewed evidence in 2009. In 2013, he was accused of raping a woman, a claim investigated in 2015.

In both instances, the CPS, which decides on prosecutions in England and Wales, said there was no "realistic prospect of conviction" and did not bring charges.

"As someone who has worked at Harrods since 2006, and therefore worked for Fayed until the change of ownership in 2010, I feel it is important to make it clear that I was not aware of his criminality and abuse," Ward added.

"While it is true that rumours of his behaviour circulated in the public domain, no charges or allegations were ever put to me by the police, the CPS, internal channels or others. Had they been, I would of course have acted immediately," he said.

