'Pure-play' Novartis raises 2024 financial targets
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis raised its 2024 financial targets Tuesday after posting rising sales and margins in the third quarter, thanks in part to increased production of a prostate cancer drug.
A year after spinning off its generics business to become a "pure-player" developer of innovative medicines, Novartis registered a 15 percent increase in its core net profit to $4.1 billion during the July-September period, from the same quarter last year.
Sales rose by nine percent to $12.8 billion, with the gain driven by higher volumes, including a 50 percent jump in sales of Pluvicto prostate cancer treatment thanks to a new production facility receiving certification in the United States.
Novartis now expects "low double-digit" 2024 net sales growth, up from earlier guidance of high single to low double-digit increase.
It sees a "high teens" increase in core operating profits, up from its earlier forecast of a mid to high teens increase. Core operating profit rose 17 percent in the first nine months of the year.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.