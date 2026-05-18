Black Sherif has won Most Promising Entertainer at the IRAWMA, boosting his international acclaim

The young star won at a ceremony held on Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Florida, US

The IRAWMA win comes after Blacko claimed his second Telecel Ghana Music Award (TGMA) Artiste of the Year

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif has been named the Most Promising Entertainer at the 43rd edition of the International Reggae & World Music Award (IRAWMA), held on Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Lauderhill, Florida.

The win marks another significant milestone in the Iron Boy hitmaker's rapidly rising international career, adding to an already impressive list of accolades the young Ghanaian star has accumulated since breaking onto the global music scene.

The IRAWMA, widely regarded as one of the premier celebrations of reggae and world music culture, brought together leading names across reggae, dancehall, Afrobeat, Soca, and other international music genres, honouring outstanding talents from around the world.

Black Sherif's recognition at the ceremony has underscored his growing influence beyond the African continent, with his music and storytelling having earned him a dedicated following across multiple markets worldwide.

From his humble beginnings in Konongo, the artiste has steadily built a global profile, selling out concerts and gracing major stages around the world, cementing his place as one of Africa's most celebrated young voices in contemporary music.

With the IRAWMA title now to his name, Black Sherif has further cemented his reputation as one of the continent's most compelling and promising musical exports.

See the Instagram post below:

Black Sherif wins 2nd TGMA AOTY

The IRAWMA win for Black Sherif comes just about one week after he made history as the youngest ever artiste to receive the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year (AOTY) twice.

The 24-year-old picked the AOTY ahead of Medikal, Wendy Shay, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Diana Hamilton on May 9, 2026, adding to his 2023 debut win.

By his win, Blacko also became only the fourth artiste, alongside Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and VVIP, to ever claim the plaque twice.

Apart from winning the ultimate, Black Sherif also took home four other awards on the night.

Shatta Wale also wins at 43rd IRAWMA

Black Sherif was not the only Ghanaian winner as Shatta Wale also received two awards on the night.

The Shatta Movement boss, who is the most successful African artiste in IRAWMA, won the Best African Dancehall Entertainer and Concert of the Year with his Shatta Fest Ghana.

See the Instagram post below:

Black Sherif idolises Medikal in old video

YEN.com.gh also reported that an old interview of Black Sherif gushing over Medikal and desperately wanting a collaboration had resurfaced online, just days after he beat the rapper to claim his second consecutive Artiste of the Year title at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

In the throwback conversation with Sammy Flex, a young and still-emerging Black Sherif was asked which artiste he would most love to work with, and he did not hesitate to mention Medikal.

Source: YEN.com.gh