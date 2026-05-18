TikTok sensation Mr Amprah, also known as Last Hero, has publicly called out his former comedy partner, Asafo Powers, following the funeral of his late partner, Nana Adwoa Adepa

Nana Adwoa Adepa tragically passed away after a long, financially draining battle with kidney disease and dialysis complications

In a fiery live stream on Monday, May 18, 2026, Mr Amprah revealed that while Asafo Powers boycotted the funeral due to their ongoing feud, Powers' own parents attended to show support—prompting Powers to allegedly insult them

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The beloved comedic duo behind some of Ghana’s most viral TikTok skits has reached a point of no return, as real-life tragedy has sparked a bitter public fallout.

Mr Amprah calls out Asafo Powers for disrespecting his own parents after they attended his baby mama’s funeral. Image credit: Delay Show/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Mr Amprah, the popular content creator who rose to fame alongside Asafo Powers, buried his baby mama and longtime partner, Nana Adwoa Adepa, over the weekend.

However, the solemnity of the funeral has been overshadowed by shocking allegations of betrayal.

According to family sources, Mr Amprah’s partner had been battling severe kidney complications for months.

The financial burden of regular dialysis treatments reportedly drained the content creator's resources, leaving him emotionally and financially exhausted before her untimely passing.

Despite their well-documented professional split in late 2025, fans had assumed that Asafo Powers would put their differences aside to support his grieving former hypeman. Instead, Powers completely boycotted the final funeral rites.

The controversy deepened when Asafo Powers’ own parents, who had witnessed the two young men struggle from poverty as food vendors to global TikTok stars, showed up at the funeral grounds to offer their condolences to Mr Amprah.

In an emotional Facebook and TikTok live stream, a visibly broken Mr Amprah alleged that Asafo Powers called his own parents to aggressively insult and disrespect them for attending the event.

"We had our problems, but my partner’s death should have transcended politics," Mr Amprah stated.

"Your own mother and father came to stand by me because they know where we started. For you to call them and disrespect them because of your pride is beyond reprehensible".

Watch the TikTok video below.

Mr Amprah criticising Asafo Powers ignites reactions

The viral video has completely polarised fans of the former dynamic duo, with many moving to unfollow Asafo Powers over his alleged cold behaviour:

@Rozay wrote:

"This is too cold. I'm unfollowing Him now, bro. If you can’t show up for a brother who lost his wife, who are you then?"

@Ama_Bempomaa pleaded:

"This is too early to do this, please, we are still mourning Adepa. Let's respect her memory and stop the online camera fights."

@Faith advised:

"Bro, we respect you, and we feel your pain. Don't talk too much on social media right now. Keep your head up and focus on your son."

@TEMPERATURE questioned:

"But you should have also officially invited him. Maybe he felt he wasn't welcome because of your past beef."

@zagi added:

"What were you expecting? You guys have massive problems, so don't expect to see him at your doorstep. That's life."

Source: YEN.com.gh