Mary Anane Awuku, a successful entrepreneur and wife of Akuapem North Member of Parliament Sammy Awuku, has shared rare insights into her marital journey

Speaking on The Career Trail on JoyNews, Mary shared that both she and her husband were fiercely active in student politics during their days at the University of Ghana

She explained that once their relationship became serious, they realised it was impractical for both of them to pursue front-line national politics, leading her to voluntarily step back

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In a political landscape where public figures are heavily scrutinised, the women standing beside Ghana's most powerful lawmakers rarely get to tell their own stories of compromise.

Mary Anane Awuku shares insights into her sacrifice for her husband, MP Sammy Awuku. Image credit: swagofafricanews, haircode/Instagram

Source: UGC

Mary Anane Awuku, the Managing Director of Brain Hill International School and CEO of FacilityPro Management Services, has broken that silence, revealing the personal sacrifice that paved the way for her husband's meteoric political rise.

A clash of two political leaders

Long before Sammy Awuku became a household name within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the MP for Akuapem North, Mary was a formidable political force in her own right.

Her leadership journey began as a compound prefect in junior high school, extended to serving as the SRC Secretary for Zone 9 during her time at St. Mary’s Senior High School, and culminated at the University of Ghana, where she served as a vibrant Hall President.

"We were both very active while on the University of Ghana campus," Mary recounted during her emotional interview on JoyNews. "When our relationship progressed, we realised that national politics is highly demanding. It became clear that for our future family to survive, one of us needed to take a step back from the political frontline".

The decision to bow out wasn't easy for a woman who loved making an impact through governance. However, Mary chose to redirect her immense leadership skills into the corporate and educational sectors, allowing Sammy to focus entirely on his parliamentary and institutional duties.

"Although I never wanted to bow out of politics initially, I am incredibly happy with where I am today," Mary stated.

Today, the power couple shares four children, and Mary has successfully channelled her passion for leadership into the YesSheCan Foundation, an organisation dedicated to mentoring the next generation of female trailblazers.

Her story stands as a poignant reminder that stepping back from one dream can often mean building an even greater empire in another sector.

Watch the X video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh