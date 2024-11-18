Tractor-driving French farmers protest EU-Mercosur deal
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
French farmers launched Monday a new wave of action to protest the adoption of a trade pact between the European Union and four South American countries they fear would threaten their livelihoods.
Paris is leading resistance against ratification of the trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay that would create the world's largest free trade zone.
On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron defended France's resistance to the proposed blockbuster deal as he visited Argentine's Javier Milei, ahead of a G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. He said France would "continue to oppose" the trade deal.
On Monday, angry French farmers used tractors to block roads and erected wooden crosses during protests across the country, urging Macron and the government to do more.
"Stop the promises, start with actions", read a sign unfurled along a road in the southeastern town of Le Cannet-des-Maures.
"Macron, your agriculture is dying and you are looking elsewhere," read another banner.
Local farmers also placed a cross next to a mock-up gallows with a message reading "France's agriculture in danger".
In the eastern city of Lyon, farmers tore off municipals signs and deposited them at the stairs of a museum.
Yohann Barbe, spokesman for the FNSEA, France's top farming union, speaking to broadcaster Europe 1, said that the scale of the protests was going "to be unprecedented".
"Farmers are still just as irritated as ever by a government that is dragging its feet."
The new wave of rallies came after farmers across Europe including France earlier this year mounted rolling protests over a long list of burdens they say are depressing revenue.
Life is hard for French farmers, who complain about excessive bureaucracy, low incomes, and poor harvests.
The proposed trade pact has provoked fresh anger because farmers fear any agreement would open European markets to cheaper meat and produce that are not forced to adhere to strict rules on pesticides, hormones, land use and environmental measures.
On Sunday, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau warned farmers there would be "zero tolerance" in the event of "lasting" roadblocks.
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.