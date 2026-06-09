Odehyieba Priscilla has addressed claims that she is married after a video of her in a wedding outfit emerged

The celebrated Ghanaian singer clarified the speculations in a recent TikTok Live session with Prophet Fire Oja

Odehyieba Priscilla's remarks have triggered widespread reactions among her concerned fans on social media

Ghanaian gospel singer, Odehyieba Priscilla, has finally clarified the speculation that she is off the market.

Ghanaian singer Odehyieba Priscilla finally speaks on her purported wedding. Image credit: @odehyiebapriscilla

Source: TikTok

Over the weekend, a couple of videos emerged on social media showing the gospel singer in a wedding outfit, sparking widespread reactions, with some claiming the scenes were from her marriage ceremony.

Odehyieba Priscilla was in a nearly styled white gown with her bridal hair and makeup fixed, flaunting her beauty.

The Ghanaian singer was adorned in beauty as she posed for the camera, displaying splendid angles.

Sharing the video on her official TikTok page, the Minister, known for her spirit-filled worship moments, wrote “bride: Odehyieba Priscilla” as the captain.

The video quickly captivated the attention of many fans on social media. While some were congratulating her, others also argued that it might be an advert or a music video.

The TikTok video of Odehyieba Priscilla flaunting her beauty in the wedding gown is below:

Odehyieba Priscilla addresses the marriage claim

After days of leaving fans curious, Odehyieba Priscilla has finally broken her silence on her wedding speculation.

During a TikTok Live session with the celebrated Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Fire Oja, on Monday, June 8, 2026, the gospel singer was questioned if she was indeed out of the market.

The clergyman stated that he was quite surprised when he heard Odehyieba Priscilla had tied the knot.

Addressing the video, the worshipper noted that she is not married as reported. Unfortunately, Odehyieba Priscilla did not disclose what the video was about.

The TikTok video of Odehyieba Priscilla and Prophet Fire Oja's live session is below:

Reactions after Odehyieba Priscilla debunked marriage speculation

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Odehyieba Priscilla's debunked claims of her marriage.

Dorothy wrote:

“I knew it. She is too young to get married.”

Cindy wrote:

“But she looked good in the dress.”

Dan_1 wrote:

“Good for you.”

Dannis wrote:

'I don't know why a lot of people believe everything they see on social media."

Frankie wrote:

"Prioritise your education at this age, you will thank me later."

Ann Dominic wrote:

"I said that she is not married, but people were bashing me. They should come and listen."

Regina Van Helvert causes a stir after announcing her marriage to her husband, Dr Chris Ackah. Image credit Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Instagram

Regina Van-Helvert announces wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akuffo's colleague at TV3, Regina Van Helvert, caused a social media stir after announcing her upcoming marriage to her husband, Dr Chris Ackah.

The Media General star, the co-host of TV3's Ladies Circle, shared a video on April 22, 2026, showing her with her fiancé and confirming their impending wedding.

The clip went viral, catching the attention of many and sparking widespread reactions on the internet, with many fans congratulating them and wishing them well as they embarked on another phace of their life.

Source: YEN.com.gh