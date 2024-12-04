Top US executive shot dead in New York City: media
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
The chief executive of one of the United States's largest health insurance companies, UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed outside a New York Hilton hotel in an apparently targeted hit Wednesday, US media reported.
The New York Times reported that Brian Thompson, 50, was shot just before 7 a.m. at the hotel in the Midtown district of Manhattan, with the CNBC broadcaster suggesting a silencer had been used in the attack.
The gunman, described as wearing a black face mask, then fled following the incident, which is expected to spark a manhunt.
Police confirmed a shooting at the location with officers swarming around the area around the hotel, a usually busy corner of Manhattan that would have been filled with commuters at the time of the shooting.
UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of UHC, had revenues of $100.8 billion in the third quarter of the year.
UnitedHealthcare's Employer and Individual products are used by almost 30 million people in the United States according to an investor presentation.
The company was due to hold an investor day in New York Wednesday at which Thompson was scheduled to deliver a keynote speech.
The event has subsequently been canceled, CNBC reported.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.