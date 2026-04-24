A prominent Ghanaian prophet has delivered an optimistic prophecy following Ghana’s appointment of Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars head coach

The man of God, who earlier predicted Otto Addo’s dismissal, believes the decision to hire Queiroz will usher in a period of success

The experienced Portuguese tactician has now been handed the responsibility of guiding Ghana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

A new wave of optimism has swept through Ghana’s football space after Prophet Clement Quansah, widely known as Prophet Testimony, shared what he describes as a divine vision about the future of the Black Stars under Carlos Queiroz.

The founder of Wordlight Revival Centre, known for his bold predictions on national matters, released his latest prophecy shortly after the Ghana Football Association confirmed Queiroz as head coach.

Carlos Queiroz will lead Ghana to success at the 2026 World Cup, according to Prophet Clement Testimony. Photo credit: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Getty Images

Prophet Testimony drops fresh Black Stars prophecy

In a video posted on his YouTube platform, the preacher opened with a reassuring message:

"Ghana Black Stars, bebiara bɛ yɛ fine," suggesting calmer days lie ahead for the national team.

According to him, recent developments did not come as a surprise. He claimed he had foreseen the exit of Otto Addo well before it happened on March 31.

The man of God further stated that Queiroz’s appointment was also revealed to him spiritually before it became official nearly two weeks later.

Building on that claim, Prophet Testimony expressed strong confidence in the Portuguese coach’s impact.

"This white coach [Queiroz] is going to do great things [with the Black Stars."

He went on to explain a symbolic vision involving Cristiano Ronaldo, which he said should not be taken literally.

The clergyman clarified that seeing the Al-Nassr superstar in the Black Stars setup was not about nationality, but rather a sign of influence and global recognition.

"Ghana will be known as the world's best" because Ronaldo stands for influence and also signifies greatness, which will announce Ghana's greatness after the World Cup.

Prophet Testimony believes Andre Ayew will be part of Ghana's 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo credit: Soccrates/Getty and Clement Testimony/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Prophet predicts Ayew return, World Cup success

Prophet Testimony did not stop there. He offered a bold prediction about squad selection, claiming experienced forward Andre Ayew will be part of the final team.

"He [the coach] will bring [Andre] Ayew to come and help as the senior guy. The young guys will also play. But we will see something. Ghana will be scoring goals at the World Cup."

He tied his vision to memories of Ghana’s impressive run at the 2010 tournament, suggesting a similar moment could be on the horizon.

"Something will happen at the World Cup that will be in favour of Ghana that will make the country's name go viral again. Don't be afraid. Nothing can change it."

"I want to tell Ghanaians that Ghana [Black Stars] will do well," he ended.

Watch the full video here, as shared on YouTube:

While such predictions may divide opinion, the preacher insists his track record gives weight to his words.

Recall that he delivered a prophetic warning to Mohammed Kudus before his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The clergyman claimed Kudus would struggle with injuries if he joined a club associated with 'white' colours, which is sadly unfurling before our eyes.

With the World Cup drawing closer, his latest message has added another layer of intrigue to Ghana’s preparations.

Powerful prophecy on Black Stars player emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has predicted a 'supernatural' revival for Kamaldeen Sulemana ahead of the World Cup.

The Prophetic Life Embassy leader believes the winger is destined to drive Ghana to a historic feat on the global stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh