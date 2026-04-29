Sergio Agüero has named his favourite team to win the UEFA Champions League ahead of the semi-finals.

PSG overcame the resilience of Bayern Munich in the first leg, while Arsenal take on Atlético Madrid in the last-four ties

Meanwhile, Gary Neville has raised doubts over Arsenal’s chances, warning of a tough challenge against Atlético Madrid

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Sergio Agüero has disclosed his pick to win the UEFA Champions League, backing defending champions Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

PSG defeated Bayern Munich 5-4 in the first semi-final on Tuesday night, while Arsenal take on Atlético Madrid in the opening leg of the second semi-final on Wednesday.

Sergio Aguero picks his favourite to win the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League

Source: Getty Images

The French side, who secured their first Champions League title last season, endured a difficult group stage this campaign and had to navigate the play-offs after finishing 11th.

Under Luis Enrique, PSG recovered strongly, edging past AS Monaco before delivering dominant aggregate victories over Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC by a combined 12-2 scoreline to reach the semi-finals.

Their opponents, Bayern Munich, finished second in the group stage, with their only defeat coming against Arsenal, managed by Mikel Arteta.

The Bundesliga champions produced emphatic performances in the knockout rounds, thrashing Atalanta BC 10-2 before overcoming Real Madrid in a thrilling quarter-final encounter.

Arsenal’s path to the semi-finals has been less dramatic but equally effective. The Gunners eliminated Bayer 04 Leverkusen before securing a narrow aggregate victory over Portuguese champions Sporting CP.

Despite their European progress, Arsenal have shown mixed domestic form, losing four of their last seven matches in all competitions. However, they returned to the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United in their most recent outing.

Atlético Madrid also enter the semi-finals with inconsistent results. Diego Simeone’s side stunned La Liga leaders FC Barcelona in the previous round but have suffered seven defeats in their last nine matches.

They currently sit fourth in La Liga and recently lost the Copa del Rey final on penalties to Real Sociedad.

Aguero names his UCL favourites

As the semi-finals approach, Agüero believes PSG have the strongest chance of lifting the trophy again.

“I think PSG are doing very well,” he told Stake. “It’s not easy to be back-to-back champions, but today both Bayern and Paris are very strong.

“We’ll see what happens, but I think PSG have many chances. They play in the same way, they have very difficult players to stop, they are dangerous and today they look a bit more complete.

“With Luis Enrique they know exactly what they want and how they want to play. I think today we all think Paris have the best chance.”

While Arsenal are chasing their first Champions League title, Gary Neville has expressed doubts about their chances in Europe.

Previewing the semi-final, Neville told Sky Sports:

“That will be a big struggle. Atlético are a team that suffocate you really in terms of the way they play.

“There won’t be any prioritisation between the competitions because you have to go for both. I think these Arsenal players know they have to win the Premier League and they’re probably not thinking that about the Champions League.

“A lot of these players don’t know how to win a Champions League, but they’ve been so close in the title race and they’ll be so desperate not to fall short in that.”

Source: YEN.com.gh