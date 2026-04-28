Veteran Kumawood actor Joe Shortingo found himself in an unexpected situation mid-flight, after a simple moment turned into something that got many people talking online

What seemed like a normal service on board an Emirates flight suddenly took a different turn, leaving the actor surprised by how he was approached and treated in that moment

As his story spread, reactions started pouring in, with many Ghanaians questioning the situation, while others reflected on a deeper issue that often goes unnoticed

Veteran Ghanaian actor Joe Shortingo has shared an unexpected experience during a recent trip that has sparked reactions online, after he was mistakenly treated like a child on board an Emirates flight.

Kumawood actor Joe Shortingo was mistaken for a child and offered play items mid-flight. Image credit: Edhub, Joe Shortingo, Simple Flying

Source: UGC

The Kumawood figure, known for his unique stature and long presence in Ghana’s movie industry, took to social media to narrate what happened mid-flight, and his story quickly caught attention.

Joe Shortingo expressed his ordeal mid-flight

According to him, a flight attendant approached him with items typically reserved for children, including crayons, books and toys, seemingly assuming he was a young passenger.

While speaking in a video, Shortingo did not hide his astonishment as he recounted the moment in his usual calm tone.

He said:

“My Ghana people, I’m on an Emirates flight, and the flight attendant did not see anyone but me to give me crayons, books and toys for me to use them to play.”

He continued:

“She told me whatever I like I should tell her and she will bring it, whether motor toy, car toy, any toy at all.”

The actor’s reaction suggested a mix of disbelief and quiet amusement, as he processed the situation while sharing it with his followers.

Netizens reacted to Joe Shortingo's ordeal

The incident has since triggered conversations among Ghanaians online, with many expressing sympathy, while others pointed to the broader issue of how people with unique physical appearances are sometimes misunderstood, especially in unfamiliar environments.

For some, the moment was seen as innocent, possibly a misunderstanding by the airline staff trying to be helpful.

For others, it highlighted the need for greater awareness and sensitivity when interacting with individuals whose appearance may not reflect their age.

Check out some comments below:

Pindemall commented:

"But if it were, I would take advantage and order a lot of things."

Mr Chris commented:

"I get the fun part of it, but these look disrespectful from @emiratesflight @emirates. At least you have the biodata of passengers on the flight, of which the airhostess must be aware of the number of people on board. I would have sued the airline; this is actually not the first time people with dwarfism have been looked down upon on flights, especially from Africa. This is bad and sad at the same time. Emirates can do better."

2xnmore commented:

"Man can get away with a lot of things looking like you. Fr. The person will be so sorry to find out. You’re a gee for not overreacting."

Japhet commented:

"I'm happy he makes fun of it."

Saint_the_antag commented:

"The absolute funniest part is that he actually collected it. At that point, you just accept defeat, open the book, and start colouring."

Watch the X video below:

Joe Shortingo has, over the years, remained a recognisable face in Ghana’s local movie scene, earning respect for his resilience and consistency despite challenges in the industry.

Moments like this, however, continue to remind many of the social hurdles he occasionally faces beyond the screen.

Even though the situation that happened on the Emirates flight could have been uncomfortable, his decision to share it openly has once again brought him back into public conversation.

As reactions continue to pour in, the story has become more than just a flight experience. It has turned into a reflection of perception, identity and how quickly assumptions can shape real-life interactions.

Veteran actor Joe Shortingo sparks health concerns among Ghanaians after a new video of him surfaces. Photo source: @franknkansah65

Source: UGC

Joe Shortingo sparked health concerns among Ghanaians

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Veteran Ghanaian actor Joe Shortingo, in a video, had undergone a dramatic transformation as he interacted with some individuals in a house

The comic actor shared stories from his early years in the Ghanaian movie industry during the conversation with the individuals

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section of the video to express concerns about Joe Shortingo's health

Source: YEN.com.gh