The ECG has introduced a two-day load management schedule for Accra West following a fire at GRIDCo’s Akosombo substation

The rotating outages, running from Wednesday, April 29 to Thursday, April 30, will affect over 100 communities in phases lasting up to 12 hours in some areas

ECG says the cuts are necessary to stabilise the grid, as residents express renewed concerns over the reliability of the national power system

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a two-day load management schedule for Accra West following Wednesday’s fire at GRIDCo’s Akosombo substation, which has significantly reduced power supply to major parts of the country.

In three separate notices, ECG outlined a rotating outage plan covering Wednesday, April 29, to Thursday, April 30, affecting more than 100 communities across the Accra West metropolis.

ECG releases list of areas in Accra West to experience a 24-hour rolling blackouts on April 30 Photo credit: ECG/Facebook.

Source: UGC

For Wednesday, April 29, the first phase runs from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm and affects areas including Adabraka, Mallam, McCarthy Hill, Gbawe, James Town, Bubiashie, Pokuase, Chorkor, Korle Gonno, Mile 7, New Achimota, Dansoman Beach Road, Tesano, Alajo, Fadama, Ofankor, Awoshie, Weija, Mallam Market, and surrounding communities.

The second phase for the day, which runs from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am, will cover Abossey Okai, Kaneshie, Lartebiokorshie, Mamprobi, Odorkor, Kwashieman, Tabora, Darkuman, Agbogbloshie, Weija Dam Site, Sowutuom, Anyaa, Achimota Market, and other adjoining areas.

On Thursday, April 30, the power outage will return from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm, affecting the first group of communities again, including Adabraka, McCarthy Hill, Gbawe, Chorkor, Dansoman, Tesano, Pokuase, and Weija.

ECG provides explanation for recent power outages

In the notice, ECG explained that the Akosombo substation fire has reduced power supply to major parts of Ghana, including the Accra West Region

It added that electricity will be restored to each block once generation levels improve. The company apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Some communities, including Dansoman, Weija, Gbawe, and McCarthy Hill, appear in multiple schedules, meaning residents could be without power for up to 12 hours within a 24-hour period.

This marks the third major Akosombo-related disruption announced in 2026, raising renewed concerns about the resilience of Ghana’s national transmission infrastructure.

Read the X post below:

Ghanaians react to ECG’s power cut schedule

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the power cut schedule released by the ECG. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the comments below:

@joeyboli said:

"This makes no sense lights went off yesterday even though we were not on the list now we are on the list today ? Ah."

@KasoaKoulibaly also said:

"Massa , it’s not true . You bring this here and you do differently. What sort of incompetence is that . Ahhhh u guys can do better . As we speak we don’t have lights at Tuba but we are on schedule to go off at 6pm -12am."

@khaynas0 commented:

"Please can off Asofan tonight because I'm not home, will go home tomorrow."

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, discloses that the fourth generation unit at the Akosombo Dam is back online. Photo credit: John Abdulai Jinapor/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Fourth generation unit at Akosombo restored

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Ghana’s Energy Minister, John Jinapor, announced the successful restoration of the fourth generation unit at the Akosombo Dam.

The development forms part of ongoing efforts to stabilise the national power supply after a fire at the Akosombo substation.

Authorities say the phased recovery is steadily improving electricity reliability as engineers continue full restoration works at the facility.

Source: YEN.com.gh