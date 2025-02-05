Santander reports record profit for third straight year

Spain's biggest bank is a major player in Europe and Latin America. Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

Source: AFP

Spanish banking giant Santander announced record annual profits for a third consecutive year on Wednesday as a strong commercial performance offset the impact of falling interest rates.

Spain's biggest bank, a major player in Europe and Latin America, posted a net profit of 12.5 billion euros ($13 billion) in 2024, an increase of 14 percent on the previous year.

Net interest income, a key measurement of a bank's performance, increased eight percent as the bank swelled its customer numbers by eight million to reach a total of 173 million.

Growth was recorded in all regions and divisions, particularly in retail in Europe and South America.

"Our track record shows that in a challenging market we outperform peers," executive chair Ana Botin said in a statement.

"In 2025, we expect to grow our bottom line and profitability -- with revenue stable and costs falling. And we are only scratching the surface of our potential."

The European Central Bank has cut eurozone borrowing costs five times since June 2024 as the 20-nation area's economy stagnates.

Higher interest rates aimed at taming runaway inflation had bolstered sector profits in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Santander also shrugged off a windfall tax by Spain's left-wing coalition government which forced it to set aside 335 million euros at the beginning of 2024.

The bank said it expected to return 10 billion euros to shareholders through share buybacks from 2025 and 2026 earnings and anticipated excess capital, in addition to standard cash dividends.

The group's latest results come as speculation mounts about its UK operations after media reports that it was considering quitting the British market.

Botin said last month that Britain would remain a "key market".

But Santander UK chair William Vereker announced that he would leave his post this year, a decision which business media attributed to disagreements with Botin.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP