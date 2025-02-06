Volvo Cars anticipates bumpy 2025 as demand slows
Sweden's Volvo Cars, owned by China's Geely Group, said Thursday that annual profits rose in 2024 despite a final quarter slowdown but that the outlook for this year is tougher.
The group turned in a 13 percent rise in net profit to 15.9 billion kronor ($1.5 billion) last year thanks to sales rising eight percent and cost savings.
After a dynamic first half of 2024, Volvo Cars said it had experienced a more difficult second half, CEO Jim Rowan revealed in the firm's annual report as slowing demand impacted sales and results.
The manufacturer expects that trend to continue this year, forecasting 2025 will be a "very difficult year" for the sector and for Volvo Cars as analysts predict minimal growth given "cyclical, structural, transformational and geopolitical uncertainties."
Volvo Cars said the manufacturer could be hit by tariffs in the European Union on vehicles manufactured in China, but also in the United States.
In response the group plans to transfer production of one of its models from China to its plant in Ghent, Belgium.
Volvo Cars shares slumped back around 11 percent mid-afternoon on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, with investors disappointed over year-end profitability and concerned about the 2025 outlook.
In the last quarter of 2024, the group recorded a 28 percent drop in operating profit to 3.9 billion kronor, partly due to a 1.7 billion writedown of a joint venture with struggling battery maker Northvolt.
Volvo Cars has taken over the entirety of what was a joint venture to build a giant battery factory for the manufacturer's electric vehicles.
The automaker announced last September it was scrapping its goal set in 2021 of becoming fully electric by 2030, scaling back its target to between 90 and 100 percent.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.