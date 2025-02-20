Spotify adds more AI-generated audiobooks
Spotify on Thursday began accepting audiobooks narrated by digital voices created by artificial intelligence software firm ElevenLabs, pitching it as a cost-effective option for authors.
The Sweden-based music, book and podcast streaming service began accepting digitally narrated audiobooks in late 2023 with Google Play Books as its partner.
Audiobooks narrated by software instead instead of humans come with descriptions telling people that is the case, according to Spotify.
Spotify described its digitial voice partnership with Google at the time as a "win-win" development allowing more authors and listeners access to audiobooks.
"We're excited to begin accepting audiobooks from ElevenLabs, an AI software company that provides easy-to-use, high-quality voice narration technology," Spotify said in a blog post Thursday.
Those who own the rights to books can use ElevenLabs technology to narrate the works in any of dozens of languages, with control over voice and intonation, according to Spotify.
Apple has offered audiobooks narrated with digial voices through its App Store since early 2023.
Source: AFP
