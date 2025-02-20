A video of some university student displaying their French-speaking prowess in class has surfaced online

In the viral video, a gentleman was seen reading French from a sheet he held in his hand while his mates listened cheerfully

Netizens who saw the post were impressed and expressed their views in the comments section

A university student of Ghana Telecom University College (GTUC) has warmed hearts online after a video of him reading in French surfaced on social media.

The IT student was reportedly compelled by his teacher to do a presentation on "My Self" in French.

Young man attempts to do a presentation in French but ends up mixing languages. Image source: GTUC Lil Baby

French is not the official language in Ghana. It is a borrowed language often studied in most schools to enable students. Although Ghana's official language is English, the teaching of French is only compulsory up to the secondary school level.

The idea behind this is to offer students and Ghanaian citizens a chance to communicate with people from neighbouring countries like Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Togo.

Young man entertains his mates with French

The footage, which has been widely shared, shows a classroom filled with students, with the young man attempting to express himself in French.

The young man started his presentation well but ended up mixing different languages, leaving his classmates confused and struggling to follow along.

