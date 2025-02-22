Milei says welcomes Trump plan for reciprocal tariffs

Argentine President Javier Milei addressed the annual Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington. Photo: Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP

Source: AFP

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Argentine President Javier Milei plans to join the reciprocal tariff plan of Donald Trump, he told an approving crowd of US conservatives at a convention near Washington on Saturday.

Addressing the yearly Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the ultra-libertarian president often echoed Trump's positions as he attacked what he called "a political class with a God complex."

Trump, whom Milei sees as an ideological ally, has vowed to impose reciprocal tariffs beginning April 2 -- applying the same fee levels to foreign imports that other countries place on US products.

Milei said he wanted to make Argentina "the first country in the world" to join the US in reciprocity.

Trump has also threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Argentina is one of the Latin American countries that would be most affected.

'Second independence'

Milei, who reportedly was hoping to meet with Trump later Saturday, needs US support in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), whose managing director Kristalina Georgieva he met earlier this week.

In a speech mostly in Spanish, Milei said the United States and Argentina needed to achieve their "second independence." The first, he said, was from European colonizers, while "the second will free us from the tyranny of the state."

"They say Trump and I are a danger to democracy, when in reality they are saying we are a danger to them" -- the critics -- said Milei.

"They are right, we are their worst nightmare."

'Dear friend' Musk

Argentine President Javier Milei waves to attendees at the CPAC meeting. Photo: Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP

Source: AFP

He echoed a series of Trump positions, approving the dismantling of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and, in words echoing a speech by Vice President JD Vance, castigating European countries which he said had arrested people "for expressing themselves on social networks."

Milei also defended his "dear friend" Elon Musk, tasked by Trump with engineering stark budget cuts.

It was Milei who on Thursday presented Musk with a chainsaw, which the billionaire proudly flaunted on the CPAC stage.

Milei said his own government would "use a chainsaw" to hack through state programs deemed "superfluous, redundant, unnecessary or directly harmful."

Under Milei, Argentine inflation has fallen but the poverty rate last year surpassed 50 percent, according to official data.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP