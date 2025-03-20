NBA's Celtics sold for record $6.1 bn: Boston Globe

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, who are reportedly being sold for $6.1 billion. Photo: ELSA / GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images via AFP

The NBA's Boston Celtics are being sold to the head of a California private equity firm for $6.1 billion, a record price for a US sports franchise, The Boston Globe reported Thursday.

The newspaper, citing a league source, said the Celtics ownership team had agreed to sell the team to William Chisholm, managing director and co-founder of Symphony Technology Group.

It said the $6.1 billion purchase price is the highest ever paid for a North American sports team, surpassing the $6.05 billion paid for the NFL's Washington Commanders.

Chisholm, a Massachusetts native, is a longtime fan of the Celtics, the current NBA champions, according to the Globe.

The newspaper said three other buyers had been under consideration -- Steve Pagliuca, a Celtics co-owner; Stan Middleman, a co-owner of MLB's Philadelphia Phillies; and The Friedkin Group.

