Gerard Piqué has been fined for insider trading after purchasing shares shortly before a major takeover announcement

The legendary Barcelona defender lifted multiple trophies during his hugely successful career, including three Champions Leagues and a World Cup

The case centres on Aspy Global Services shares that surged after takeover news broke just days after Piqué’s investment

Former FC Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Piqué has been fined €200,000 for insider trading, according to Spain’s market regulator, the CNMV.

The authority described the offence as “very serious” following an investigation into share dealings linked to a healthcare firm.

Gerard Piqué faces punishment after Spain’s market regulator ruled he committed insider trading ahead of a major takeover deal. Image credit: Quality Sport Images

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Piqué fined €200,000 over insider trading

According to Inside World Football, the CNMV said Piqué purchased 104,166 shares in Aspy Global Services on 20 January 2021, shortly after receiving confidential information about a possible takeover.

Just two days later, negotiations were made public, and by 26 January, Atrys Health had launched a €223million bid, triggering a sharp rise in the company’s share price.

Meanwhile, the regulator did not disclose how much profit Piqué made from the transaction.

The CNMV also fined businessman Francisco José Elías Navarro €100,000 for the “unlawful disclosure” of inside information, saying he had passed the tip to Piqué while holding a major stake in Aspy.

Both parties have the right to appeal the ruling at Spain’s High Court. Piqué and his Kosmos company have also faced separate scrutiny in relation to a Spanish Super Cup hosting deal, though they deny wrongdoing.

Piqué and Shakira split

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gerard Piqué has reportedly ended his three-year relationship with Clara Chia, marking a fresh development in his much-publicised private life in Spain.

The former FC Barcelona defender has continued to attract intense media attention since his separation from Shakira, with whom he shares two children following the end of their 11-year relationship amid allegations of infidelity.

Source: YEN.com.gh