ECG Schedules Emergency Maintenance in Parts of Volta Region on May 13
- ECG will undertake emergency maintenance works in parts of the Volta Region on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, leading to a temporary power outage
- The exercise, scheduled between 9:00am and 10:30am, is aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring a stable electricity supply
- Residents and businesses in affected communities have been urged to prepare for the 90-minute interruption
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned emergency maintenance exercise in parts of the Volta Region, which will result in a temporary power outage on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.
In a notice issued on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the company explained that the maintenance works are aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring a more stable electricity supply in the affected areas.
The scheduled outage will take place between 9:00am and 10:30am.
Affected areas
Communities expected to be impacted include Bame, Vane, Anfoeta, Amedzofe, Akome, Dzolokpuita, Kpedze, Fume, Ve-Dome, Golokwati, as well as surrounding areas.
ECG expressed regret over the inconvenience the exercise may cause, assuring customers that the temporary disruption is necessary to enhance the reliability of power supply.
Residents and businesses in the affected communities have been advised to make the necessary arrangements ahead of the 90-minute power interruption.
Read the Facebook post below:
Three die over power cuts
YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a carpenter identified as Jonas Ofosu Yeboah and a 19-year-old SHS graduate, Florence Naa Kwarley, were found dead in Mahean-Ablekuma.
The victims reportedly died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after a generator was placed in a locked corridor during a power outage.
The Amasaman Divisional Police Command has commenced an investigation into the tragic incident that occurred on the night of May 5, 2026.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.