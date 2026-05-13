ECG will undertake emergency maintenance works in parts of the Volta Region on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, leading to a temporary power outage

The exercise, scheduled between 9:00am and 10:30am, is aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring a stable electricity supply

Residents and businesses in affected communities have been urged to prepare for the 90-minute interruption

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned emergency maintenance exercise in parts of the Volta Region, which will result in a temporary power outage on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the company explained that the maintenance works are aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring a more stable electricity supply in the affected areas.

The ECG schedules emergency maintenance in parts of the Volta Region on May 13, 2026. Photo credit: UGC

Source: Getty Images

The scheduled outage will take place between 9:00am and 10:30am.

Affected areas

Communities expected to be impacted include Bame, Vane, Anfoeta, Amedzofe, Akome, Dzolokpuita, Kpedze, Fume, Ve-Dome, Golokwati, as well as surrounding areas.

ECG expressed regret over the inconvenience the exercise may cause, assuring customers that the temporary disruption is necessary to enhance the reliability of power supply.

Residents and businesses in the affected communities have been advised to make the necessary arrangements ahead of the 90-minute power interruption.

Read the Facebook post below:

Three die over power cuts

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a carpenter identified as Jonas Ofosu Yeboah and a 19-year-old SHS graduate, Florence Naa Kwarley, were found dead in Mahean-Ablekuma.

The victims reportedly died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after a generator was placed in a locked corridor during a power outage.

The Amasaman Divisional Police Command has commenced an investigation into the tragic incident that occurred on the night of May 5, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh