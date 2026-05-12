A Ghanaian returnee linked to a viral xenophobia-related incident in South Africa, has secured a job offer from businessman Ibrahim Mahama

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Anani Quashie, said the support is aimed at helping him rebuild his life back home

Meanwhile, government is preparing a wider voluntary repatriation exercise for citizens in South Africa, with over 200 people already expressing interest

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Prominent businessman Ibrahim Mahama has offered employment to Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah, a Ghanaian national who fled recent xenophobic violence in South Africa.

Asamoah, who featured in a viral video during the unrest, returned to Ghana on May 5, 2026.

Ibrahim Mahama offers job to Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah, the Ghanaian returnee caught in South Africa xenophobic unrest. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Anani Quashie, confirmed the news in an interview with Joy News on May 11, 2026.

In a report by Myjoyonline, he stated that Asamoah has already begun his reintegration. He revealed that Mahama stepped in following discussions on how to best support the returnee.

“Fortunately, Mr Ibrahim Mahama has decided to offer him employment, which he has gladly accepted,” the High Commissioner stated.

What Ibrahim intends to do for Asamoah

Beyond financial stability, Ibrahim Mahama intends for the appointment to serve a symbolic purpose.

“Mr Ibrahim indicated to him that he wants him to be an ambassador so that other Ghanaians in other countries can look up to him... and say... he was helped, and was able to make a meaning to his life,” Quashie explained.

According to report by GHone TV, Ibrahim Mahama offered to set up a cement distribution and construction hardware depot for xenophobia victim, Emmanuel Asamoah following his return to Ghana,

The Ghanaian businessman, who is the brother of President John Mahama, he also gifted him GH₵200,000.

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The move comes as the government prepares to repatriate over 200 citizens who have requested voluntary return.

With roughly 20,000 Ghanaians in South Africa, many have lost their livelihoods and now wish to "start life all over" at home.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will cover travel costs and documentation for those fleeing the danger.

SA's President reacts to attacks on Ghanaians

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, had condemned recent violent attacks on foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

He warned that while illegal immigration remains a national concern, it must be addressed strictly within the law and without resorting to violence.

President Ramaphosa disclosed that his administration is strengthening border security and increasing labour inspections.

Source: YEN.com.gh