Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait longer for his first Saudi Pro League title after Al Nassr failed to wrap up the race early

A disappointing result against Al Hilal means they must now beat Damac in their final game to secure the championship

Opta’s supercomputer has also weighed in on the tense title race following the latest twist

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-awaited push for a first major trophy with Al Nassr has taken another dramatic turn after a late setback in the Saudi Pro League title race.

The 41-year-old looked on course to celebrate a landmark domestic triumph as his side moved within touching distance of the crown.

Cristiano Ronaldo's quest to win a maiden Saudi League title with Al Nassr is on ice after his side split points with Al Hilal on May 12, 2026. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

A composed finish from Mohammed Simakan had put Nassr in control, and for much of the night, the script seemed firmly written in their favour.

Even Ronaldo’s late substitution, designed to protect the lead and add fresh legs, hinted at confidence on the bench. But football had other ideas.

Watch Simakan's goal, as shared on X:

Deep into stoppage time, chaos unfolded. A routine-looking long throw into the box from rivals Al Hilal should have been dealt with comfortably by goalkeeper Bento, according to Al Jazeera.

Instead, an untimely collision with former Barcelona defender Iñigo Martínez caused confusion, and the ball spilt into the net for a dramatic equaliser.

Watch Bento and Martinez's gaffe, as shared on X:

That late twist has forced Al Nassr to delay their title celebrations. They now need to beat 15th-placed Damac FC on May 21 to secure the championship outright.

Despite the disappointment, a heartbroken Ronaldo was still positive as he took to social media. He wrote on X:

"The dream is close. Heads up, we have one more step to take! Thank you all for the amazing support tonight!"

Supercomputer gives verdict on Saudi title race

With tension rising across the final stretch, Opta’s supercomputer has stepped in to project how the Saudi Pro League race will end.

According to its calculations, Al Nassr remains firmly in control. The model gives them a 91.08% probability of lifting the title, with an expected finish of 86 points.

Opta's supercomputer backs Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr to win the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League title. Photos by Abdullah Ahmed and Picture Alliance.

Source: Getty Images

In simple terms, the data strongly suggests they will get the job done against Damac and complete the mission.

For Al Hilal, the numbers tell a different story. They are assigned an 8.92% chance of completing an unlikely comeback.

Still, they are projected to win their remaining fixtures against Neom SC and Al Fayha, keeping faint hopes alive if Nassr slips.

If the prediction holds true, it would mark Ronaldo’s first league title since his 2021 Serie A triumph with Juventus.

It would also end a seven-year domestic title drought for Al Nassr, finally bringing reward to a long and tense campaign.

Heartbroken Ronaldo reacts after title delay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo was left heartbroken after a bizarre late goal denied Al Nassr the chance to celebrate the Saudi League title in front of their supporters.

A video circulating on social media showed the 41-year-old striker in disbelief on the bench, sitting motionless and gesturing as the dramatic finale unfolded before him.

Source: YEN.com.gh