Nigerian prophetess Bright the Seer had mentioned Alexx Ekubo’s name during a prophecy shared on May 27, 2025

The prophetess spoke about strange waters surrounding the actor and three of his close friends, urging them to pray

The prophetess's statement has resurfaced online after reports emerged that the Nollywood actor had died at age 40

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Nigerian prophetess known as Bright the Seer has become a major topic online after an old prophecy she made about Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo resurfaced following reports of his death.

Bright the Seer’s old video about Alexx Ekubo gains traction after news about his reported death surfaces. Image credit: Alex Kubo & Brighttheseer

Source: Instagram

The actor’s reported passing at the age of 40 has left many fans across Africa in awe, especially as he had remained away from the public eye for some time before the sad news emerged.

Following the development, social media users quickly dug out a prophecy Bright the Seer allegedly shared on May 27, 2025, during one of her spiritual sessions.

In the statement now circulating heavily online, the Nigerian prophetess claimed she saw 'strange waters' around Alexx Ekubo and three of his long-time friends.

Seer's old prophecy about Alexx Ekubo resurfaces

According to her, the group needed serious prayers to avoid tragedy.

“Alex has a strange water around him and his three long friends; they should pray against that, one of them is being looked for in less than two years.”

She also added that although they had been praying, they needed to continue praying harder against the danger she claimed to have seen around them.

The prophecy has since generated widespread reactions on platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X, with many people expressing fear, sadness, and disbelief over how events appeared to unfold months later.

While some users described the prophecy as chilling, others urged the public to avoid jumping to spiritual conclusions surrounding the actor’s death.

A section of social media users also pointed out that prophecies often become widely discussed only after unfortunate incidents occur.

Watch the TikTok video of Bright the Seer's old prophecy about Alexx Ekubo below:

Tributes pour in for Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, tributes have continued pouring in for Alexx Ekubo from fans, actors, and entertainment lovers who remembered him for his calm personality, fashion sense, and successful career in Nollywood.

The actor built a strong reputation in the Nigerian movie industry over the years and became one of the recognisable faces in modern Nollywood cinema.

As conversations continue online, Bright the Seer has also remained one of the trending names linked to the emotional discussions surrounding Alexx Ekubo’s reported death.

Controversial seer Karma President shares a doom prophecy about actor and politician, John Dumelo. Image credit: JohnDumelo

Source: Instagram

Karma President John Dumelo's prophecy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that spiritualist Karma President issued a doom prophecy about actor-politician John Dumelo, warning that the MP faced a grave spiritual threat from his enemies.

The controversial Ghanaian seer claimed his impressive efforts in Ayawaso West Wuogon had earned him dangerous enemies who had taken him to a powerful deity to eliminate him from authority.

Karma President advised Dumelo and his wife to seek urgent spiritual protection from diverse sources, insisting the battle required more than Christian intervention to prevent a tragic outcome.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh