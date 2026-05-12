US-based Ghanaian socialite Kevin Taylor has warned the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against any attempts to "sack" him

The broadcaster claimed he is a "full member" with a valid membership card and has paid his dues to sustain the party

This follows a strongly worded statement from the NPP condemning Taylor for his "vicious" verbal attacks on former President John Agyekum Kufuor

The heated exchange between social commentator Kevin Taylor and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reached a boiling point, with the US-based broadcaster threatening legal action that could "bankrupt" the party.

Kevin Taylor blasts NPP executives over rumours of sacking him from the party. Image credit: Political Hazard/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a live stream shared on Instagram on May 12, 2026, a defiant Taylor addressed rumours regarding his affiliation with the NPP, which is currently the major opposition party.

Kevin Taylor threatened to sue NPP

Taylor, known for his relentless criticism of the Ghanaian political establishment, dared the NPP General Secretary and the National Executive Committee (NEC) to officially announce his expulsion on television.

"If you are a man like me, come on television to say I am sacked from the party. Nobody in the party can open their mouth to say that," he lamented.

He further claimed that he has consistently paid his dues and supported the party's sustainability. Taylor warned that any attempt to strike his name from the rolls would result in a lawsuit:

"I will let my lawyers write to you people... I will sue the party and turn them bankrupt".

The tension follows an official press release from the NPP on May 8, 2026, which described Taylor’s recent comments about former President John Agyekum Kufuor as a "desecration".

Taylor had reportedly slammed the 87-year-old statesman, remarks that the NPP deemed unacceptable for a national icon. The party had called on the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to "rein in" Taylor.

However, Taylor maintained that he remains an NPP member and urged the leadership to "shut up and feel the change".

Watch Kevin Taylor descend heavily on NPP executives in the Instagram video below.

Kevin Taylor's outburst on NPP sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Kevin Taylor's outburst below:

maskblog_ wrote:

"But is it by force to be an NPP member? 😂😂😂."

nobleaxis commented:

"Concert 😂... this guy is just a drama queen."

jahdeywedey_99 added:

"Wei de3 ap)s) paa ooo (This is pure madness) 😂😂😂😂."

dabre4life said:

"The fact that some people believe what this guy says about his NPP membership tells you how seriously we must take mental health in Ghana."

Jacquahboutique.ja reacted:

"Always a drama queen. Let's see if he actually files that lawsuit."

NDC is more corrupt than NPP - Nabla

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Janet Nabla, the presidential candidate of the People’s National Party (PNP), slammed the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) over what she described as poor management of the country.

The outspoken female politician claimed that the NDC, while in opposition, strongly criticised the erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, only to come into power and do worse.

Source: YEN.com.gh