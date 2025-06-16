Fuel Prices at Pumps See Significant Drop, Petrol Selling as Low as GH¢10.99

Some fuel stations have started reducing the prices of petroleum products at the pumps.

Joy News reported that market leader Star Oil is selling a litre petrol at GH¢11.57 while that of diesel remains unchanged at GH¢12.49.

Some selected stations are also petrol at GH¢10.99 per litre

There are indications that Star Oil could carry out further reviews in the coming days at the pumps.

Shell is selling a litre of petrol at GH¢11.98, up from GH¢12.98 quoted on June 3, 2025.

A litre of diesel is going for GH¢12.85 compared to the price of GH¢12.89 quoted on June 3, 2025.

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies noted that cedi’s continuous appreciation against the US dollar is a major reason for the reduction at the pumps.

The suspension of the increase in taxes on fuel also gave more room for a reduction.

However, some fuel price increases are expected next month. Prices of petroleum products have gone up on the world market, following the conflict between Iran and Israel.

Source: YEN.com.gh