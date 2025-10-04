French air traffic controllers cancel three-day strike
French air traffic controllers have called off a three-day strike that threatened to disrupt European skies next week, a top union said on Saturday.
The main union in the sector, the SNCTA, announced the suspension of its "strike notice for October 7, 8 and 9" following consultations with the Civil Aviation Authority and "agreements reached" with the management.
The union has pushed for better pay and conditions.
The statement also referred to a promise by new Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu not to ram his austerity budget through parliament without a vote, seen as a key concession to the opposition.
No other details were provided.
French air traffic controllers had initially planned to stage a strike in September and had later pushed it back to October.
The union has called for "a profound change in the management of operations", complaining of "mistrust, punitive practices and humiliating management methods".
On Friday, Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, said Europe's worst performing air traffic controllers were in France, Spain, Germany, the UK, and Greece.
"Their governments refuse to ensure their ATC services are properly staffed and managed," the airline said in a statement.
In early July, French air traffic controllers staged a strike that brought chaos to European skies. Then, flights booked by hundreds of thousands of people were cancelled at the start of the summer vacation period.
The industrial action in July was launched by smaller unions, while the SNCTA abstained.
Source: AFP
