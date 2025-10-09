Danish wind giant Orsted to cut workforce by a quarter

Offshore wind giant Orsted said its global workforce would fall from 8,000 today to 6,000 by the end of 2027. Photo: Thomas Traasdahl / Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/File

Danish offshore wind energy giant Orsted announced Thursday plans to cut 2,000 jobs, or a quarter of its workforce, by 2027 as its business struggles in the United States.

The company said it needed to focus more on its European business and offshore wind, as well as improve its competitiveness.

"We're committed to maintaining our position as a market leader in offshore wind, and we need to ensure that offshore wind becomes a key element of Europe's future energy mix and green transition," chief executive Rasmus Errboe said in a statement.

"Therefore, we also need to reduce our costs for developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms to strengthen our competitiveness," he added.

The company said its global workforce would fall from 8,000 today to 6,000 by the end of 2027 "through natural attrition, a reduction of positions, divestment, outsourcing, and redundancies."

Orsted said Monday it had raised $9.4 billion in a rights issue aimed at bolstering the struggling company amid US President Donald Trump's opposition to the wind power sector.

