Flights cancelled as Belgium hit by national strike
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A national strike over a government savings plan grounded flights and disrupted public transport in Belgium on Tuesday, with tens of thousands expected to join a demonstration in Brussels.
Brussels airport -- Belgium's largest -- cancelled all departures as security workers downed their tools. Charleroi Airport, a major European hub for low-cost airline Ryanair, said it could not operate any flights due to lack of staff.
The strike is the last in a series to hit the European country since Flemish nationalist Bart De Wever took office as prime minister in February.
Grappling with a budget deficit whose size violates European Union rules, the government is looking to reform pensions and make other savings that have infuriated trade unions.
"This government promised more sustainable jobs and increased purchasing power. Hot air! And once again, everyone is paying, except the rich," trade union CSC said, calling on people to take to the streets in protest.
Unions expect tens of thousands to join a rally in Brussels on Wednesday, as delays and cancellations also hit the capital's metro, tram, and bus services.
Police in the capital advised citizens to avoid some central areas and travel by car.
The protest action will increase pressure on De Wever's coalition government, which on Monday failed to agree on a budget, forcing the prime minister to postpone a key speech to parliament scheduled for Tuesday.
Trade unions have mounted strong opposition against planned reforms including cutting early retirement and a wage indexation freeze.
As it looks to find about 10 billion euros ($12 billion) in savings, Brussels -- long a laggard -- has also pledged to ramp up spending on defence as part of a NATO push to boost rearmament.
De Wever came to power after lengthy coalition talks following Belgium's federal elections in June last year.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.