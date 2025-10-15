United sees demand 'strengthening' as profits edge lower

United Airlines foresees growth in demand and expects a strong fourth quarter. Photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP/File

Source: AFP

United Airlines reported a slight dip in profits Wednesday as operating expenses ticked higher, adding that a strengthening demand outlook would boost fourth-quarter results.

The big US carrier reported third-quarter profits of $949 million, down 1.7 percent from the year-ago level, as growth in operating expenses edged out the increase in revenues of 2.6 percent to $15.2 billion.

The company estimated fourth-quarter profits of between $3.00 and $3.50 per share, better than Wall Street estimates.

United is poised for a "strong" fourth quarter "as the demand environment strengthens," said a United press release.

The outlook echoes bullish commentary about consumer appetite earlier this month from Delta Air Lines.

Both carriers have billed themselves as able to provide a premium-travel experience that emphasizes better onboard amenities in addition to reliable operations in an effort to strengthen brand loyalty.

United's press release emphasized perks such as Apple TV on board, increased investment on food quality and the introduction of Starlink Wi-Fi on flights, which is scheduled to launch on Thursday in a flight from Newark to Houston.

The company promises Starlink on "every plane by 2027," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "Our customers value the United experience, making them increasingly loyal to United."

Shares of United fell 1.8 percent in after-hours trading.

