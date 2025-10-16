Waymo robotaxis to deliver orders for some US DoorDash users
US food delivery app DoorDash announced Thursday that Waymo driverless cars will soon shuttle orders to some customers in a budding partnership with the Google-owned robotaxi star.
The alliance will start in coming months with Waymo cars delivering take-away meals, groceries and convenience shop items to DoorDash users in the southwestern US city of Phoenix, according to the companies.
"Through our partnership with DoorDash, we leverage our proven delivery experience to provide customers with a seamless, contact-free way to get items they need, whether it's groceries or a quick bite," Waymo head of business development and strategic partnerships Nicole Gavel said in a statement.
Phoenix is already among US cities where Waymo operates its robotaxi.
DoorDash users will be able to opt into Waymo autonomous car delivery while checking out on the app, according to the San Francisco-based company, the largest food delivery app in the United States.
When orders arrive in Waymo cars, customers will be able to retrieve their items by opening the trunk with their DoorDash app.
Using Waymo for deliveries is part of DoorDash's "vision for a multi-modal autonomous future," said the delivery company's vice president of business and corporate development David Richter.
Source: AFP
