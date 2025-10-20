Amazon's cloud services hit by global outage

Engineers at Amazon's web services subsidiary were said to be working to restore operations. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP/File

A global outage hit Amazon's cloud services on Monday, the subsidiary of the US tech giant said, disrupting many websites and services including Amazon Prime, Perplexity, Fortnite, Alexa, Snapchat and Duolingo.

Messages on the maintenance site for Amazon Web Services (AWS) confirmed "increased error rates" for multiple services and said its engineers were working to restore operations.

Downdetector, a website monitoring internet problems, showed the outage took down many online services. Others included Reddit, various video streaming platforms such as Hulu and Disney+, as well as messaging app Signal and Delta Air Lines.

In Europe, several major mobile phone operators, some UK banks, Whatsapp and Tinder were also affected, Downdetector showed.

AWS's maintenance site said at 0711 GMT it had started detecting disruptions. Some two hours later it said it was starting to see "significant signs of recovery".

It said the problem appeared to originate in a critical AWS infrastructure zone, the US-East-1 region, located in the northern part of the US state of Virginia.

