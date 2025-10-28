HSBC profit falls in third quarter, hit by legal woes
HSBC reported a 14 percent drop in third-quarter pre-tax profit on Tuesday, with the banking giant's bottom line weighed down by legal provisions related to the late Bernard Madoff's huge investment fraud.
The London-headquartered lender revealed the fallout Monday amid a Luxembourg lawsuit brought by Herald Fund dating back to 2009, when Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison for running a pyramid-style scheme.
"The intent with which we are executing our strategy is reflected in our performance this quarter, despite taking legal provisions related to historical matters," HSBC's chief executive Georges Elhedery said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing Tuesday.
The profit of $7.3 billion -- down 14 percent from the same quarter last year -- reflected an increase in operating expenses and included legal provisions of $1.4 billion, HSBC said.
Of those, $1.1 billion was recognised in connection with the fraud case of Madoff, while $300 million was related to "certain historical trading activities" under investigation by the French National Financial Prosecutor.
Revenue increased five percent to $17.8 billion, boosted by higher customer activity, HSBC said.
The bank noted that the global economy showed resilience and continued to grow despite unpredictable US trade policies and increased fiscal concerns.
But it also warned that commercial real estate conditions remain challenging in China, adding that government stimulus has yet to trigger a material improvement in buyer sentiment.
Net interest income increased by $1.1 billion, or 15 percent, with reported expected credit losses of $1 billion stable compared with the third-quarter of 2024.
The lender said it is expecting net interest income of $43 billion or higher in 2025, reflecting increased confidence for policy rates in key markets, including in Hong Kong and Britain.
In Hong Kong, weak demand and over-supply of nonresidential properties continued to put downward pressure on rental and capital values, despite an observed improvement in local sentiment, it said.
Earlier this month, HSBC proposed a $14 billion buyout to privatise Hang Seng Bank in the finance hub, saying the proposal "represents a significant investment into the Hong Kong economy".
If approved, Hang Seng will become a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC and will be delisted from the Hong Kong stock exchange, the firm said in the statement.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.