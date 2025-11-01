French fraud watchdog reports Shein for 'childlike' sex dolls
France's anti-fraud unit said on Saturday it had reported Asian e-commerce giant Shein for selling what it described as "sex dolls with a childlike appearance".
The DGCCRF watchdog said in a statement that the "description and categorisation" of the items on Shein's website "make it difficult to doubt the child pornography nature of the content".
Shortly after the statement, Shein announced that the dolls in question had been withdrawn from its platform and that it had launched an internal inquiry.
The news comes in the wake of Shein's announcement in October that it intended to set up shop in a prestigious department store in central Paris -- its first physical outlet.
That decision provoked outrage among other clients of the up-market store, BHV Marais, with some including top fashion brands pulling their products from its shelves.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.