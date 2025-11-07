Cedi Expected To Lose Ground To The Dollar Before 2026 But Still Make History: “Slight Weakening”
- Fitch Solutions expects a slight weakening of the Ghana cedi to the US dollar before the end of December 2025
- The cedi is currently trading at GH¢12.00 to one dollar at the forex bureau and selling at GH¢10.92 on the interbank market
- The cedi has been one of the best-performing currencies in Africa, appreciating by almost 30% against the dollar
Fitch Solutions has predicted a slight weakening of the Ghana cedi to the US dollar before the end of 2025.
The cedi has appreciated by over 29% against the dollar in the retail market since the beginning of 2025.
It is on course to appreciate against the dollar for the first time in its history.
It is presently going for GH¢12.00 to one dollar at the forex bureau and selling at GH¢10.92 on the interbank market.
“We expect most major Sub-Saharan African currencies to remain broadly stable through quarter 4 2025 and into 2026, extending the calm observed year-to-date.”
“Indeed, we anticipate only a slight weakening of the Ghana cedi, Zambia kwacha, Nigeria Naira and South Africa rand by the end of 2025”
The UK-based firm expects a further 8% depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar and is predicting the dollar trades for GH¢11.70 on the interbank market by the end of 2026.
It also noted that the price of gold will remain elevated due to policy uncertainty in the US.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.