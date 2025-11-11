Sony hikes profit forecasts on strong gaming, anime sales

Sony's Demon Slayer anime has become a global box office hit. Photo: Richard A. Brooks / AFP

Japanese giant Sony hiked its full-year revenue and profit forecasts Tuesday on the back of the huge global success of the latest "Demon Slayer" anime blockbuster.

The company also put the increase down to higher sales of its PlayStation games console and a smaller-than-expected impact from US tariffs.

For the 2025-26 fiscal year, Sony sees net profit of 1.05 trillion yen ($6.8 billion), an increase of eight percent from its previous forecast.

It also increased its operating profit projection by eight percent, to 1.4 trillion yen, and its sales forecast by three percent to 12 trillion yen.

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -- Infinity Castle: Part 1," the first title in a new trilogy based on the popular manga series, has been a huge hit.

The anime movie has become the second-highest grossing film in Japan and topped the box office when it opened on US and Canadian screens.

Sony lowered its forecast for the impact of US tariffs to around 50 billion yen, a reduction of 20 billion yen from the previous estimate in August.

In the first half of the current financial year, net profit rose 13.7 percent year-on-year to 570 billion yen, Sony said.

Source: AFP