TotalEnergies accused of Mozambique war crimes 'complicity'
An NGO said Tuesday it had filed a legal complaint against TotalEnergies, accusing the French energy multinational of "complicity in war crimes" at its gas site in Mozambique.
The complaint by the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), a German NGO, was filed on Monday with France's national anti-terrorism prosecutor, according to the proof of filing seen by AFP.
It focuses on alleged abuses between July and September 2021 by soldiers belonging to a joint task force (JTF) deployed to protect the gas site that the company operates and plans to restart following a jihadist attack.
The alleged abuses, including the torture and killing of dozens of civilians, took place at TotalEnergies' liquefied natural gas project in the restive northeastern Cabo Delgado province, the ECCHR said in a statement.
"Internal documents show that TotalEnergies was aware of accusations of violence against civilians being committed by Mozambican armed forces from May 2020, yet continued its support to the JTF," the ECCHR said.
The task force comprised Mozambican armed forces responsible for protecting the infrastructure of the gas site whose operations were suspended following the 2021 jihadist attack.
Online media Politico reported that soldiers working for the site locked up to 250 civilians in containers for three months accusing them of supporting the jihadists.
The civilians were beaten, tortured or killed. Only 26 survived, Politico said.
"TotalEnergies knew that the Mozambican armed forces had been accused of systematic human rights violations, yet continued to support them with the only objective to secure its own facility," said Clara Gonzales, ECCHR's co-programme director for business and human rights.
"Companies and their executives are not neutral actors when they operate in conflict zones: if they enable or fuel crimes, they might be complicit and should be held accountable," she was quoted as saying in the statement.
The gas company, Mozambique LNG, said it had "no knowledge of the alleged events described" nor "any information indicating that such events took place", according to ECCHR.
Last month, Mozambican and international NGOs accused TotalEnergies of holding Mozambique "hostage" over the French giant's demand of "ultra-favourable" conditions to restart the gas project in which TotalEnergies owns a 26.5-percent-stake.
TotalEnergies has said it hopes to resume production at the gas site in 2029, but first needs approval by the authorities for its new budget plan which includes $4.5 billion of cost overruns linked to the delay, to be covered by the Mozambique government.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.