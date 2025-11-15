The NAIMOS task force conducted a dawn raid on the "Yellow Face" illegal mining site in Wassa Abrehyia

The miners fled, and the task force destroyed makeshift structures and several equipment used for galamsey

The NAIMOS task force said it will continue similar operations to curb illegal mining and associated drug activities

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) task force conducted a dawn operation at an illegal mining site popularly called "Yellow Face" in Wassa Abrehyia, Western Region.

The operation took place on the morning of Saturday, November 15, 2025. The illegal miners did not expect the NAIMOS task force to raid their site and appeared unprepared.

NAIMOS task force raids ‘Yellow Face’ galamsey site at Wassa Abrehyia and burns equipment. Photo credit: @GhanaMlnr

They fled to avoid arrest, while local inhabitants seemed frightened.

The task force then proceeded to destroy and burn the makeshift structures and equipment believed to be used for galamsey, the popular term for illegal mining.

During the raid, the task force found a large quantity of illegal substances and dynamite, indicating the scale of criminal activity at the site.

NAIMOS officials stated that they would continue similar targeted operations in the coming days and weeks as part of efforts to disrupt illegal mining and curb the associated drug menace.

Watch a video of the illegal minsers fleeing below:

Reactions to NAIMOS galamsey site raid

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video which showed the NAIMOS raid. Read them below:

Sam Tuga said:

"I think the one arrested was sleeping."

Money Sweets Gavivina wrote:

"If you see how they were climbing the hill, you will think it's an Escape from Congo''.

Jeff G Kofi Defor said:

"If they can secretly surround them before showing up huh, it would be nice papa. Imagine you escaping right into the arms of a waiting officer. Kudos to the officers! Let's support them at least morally to succeed, it's for the security of our future."

N A-Matheen Bukari Yusif wrote:

"I think we need to back up the actions with thoroughly education. Communities need to be educated to promote the impact of galamsey on our health and environment as a whole."

Nii Quarshie Zogli said:

"I've always remained with this thought; can't we salvage some of these materials to roof some schools in those communities?"

Ed Blak wrote:

"Good move but this type of operation ain't sustainable, because the security guys keep destroying and seizing stuff, but this doesn't deter them. What is the national security waiting for; can't they go underground and use intelligence gathering to unmark the financiers and top guys in the supply chain of galamsey."

