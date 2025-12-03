Zara owner Inditex posts higher profits
Zara owner Inditex, the world's largest fashion retailer, posted Wednesday higher profits for the first nine months of its fiscal year despite stiffer competition from low-cost clothing outlets like Shein and Primark.
The Spanish group, which owns other top brands including Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear and Bershka, posted a net profit of 4.6 billion euros ($5.3 billion) between February 1 and October 31.
Inditex pointed to "satisfactory" sales in stores and online, which rose 2.7 percent to reach 28.2 billion euros for the profit rise.
Inditex CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras told a news conference sales had a "solid start" to the fourth quarter, rising 10.6 percent in November over the same time last year.
With fast-growing budget fashion retailer Shein taking share at the cheaper end of the market, Inditex's main brand Zara has moved to attract more discerning shoppers and offered more expensive clothing.
Inditex is also improving its logistics to deliver online orders faster than rivals and investing in larger, more modern stores while it shuts smaller shops.
Inditex said it had made "important relocations and refurbishments" at its locations in Osaka, Maastricht and Barcelona.
The company said a major new distribution hub in Zaragoza in northeastern Spain was now operational.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.