First Atlantic Bank has been ordered to pay over GH¢10 million to a customer after an unauthorised bond submission for the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme

The court found the bank negligent in breaching its fiduciary duty to customer Sebastian Klenam Asem and Vihama Energy

Ghana launched a domestic debt exchange in 2022, after defaulting on its debt, which included $55 billion in public debt

First Atlantic Bank has been ordered to pay GH¢8,439,959.62 to a customer of the bank for losses suffered after tendering his bonds for the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme without consent.

The court, in the judgment delivered on December 12, 2025, also awarded exemplary damages of GH¢2,000,000.00 against First Atlantic Bank.

The Law Platform reported that the GH¢8,439,959.62 was an amount the customer, Sebastian Klenam Asem, would have received on his bonds. Vihama Energy was the main plaintiff in the case.

First Atlantic Bank claimed the Bank of Ghana coerced it into submitting the bonds, citing risks to its operations.

According to the case report on The Law Platform Library, the court held that the bank acted negligently and failed to safeguard the investment the customer had entrusted to the bank.

The court held at page 11 of the judgment that:

"The Defendant's unilateral decision to tender the bonds without the consent of the owner was a fundamental breach of its mandate and fiduciary trust as no such discretion was warranted by the facility agreement or any other instrument."

According to facts of the case, Vihama Energy and Asem acquired a loan facility from First Atlantic Bank, which was secured by Government of Ghana Bonds.

Per the claims of the Plaintiff as upheld by the Court, at no material time did the Plaintiffs execute any documentation or give any consent authorising the tender of the said bonds into the Government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Notwithstanding the absence of consent, the Defendant unilaterally and unlawfully tendered the Plaintiffs’ bonds into the domestic debt exchange, purporting to do so in the interest of the Defendant Bank.

First Atlantic Bank sought to justify its conduct on the basis that the Plaintiffs had allegedly defaulted in repayment of the facility and that the bonds were at risk of becoming worthless if not tendered.

But the court found no evidence for the claims the bank made.

About the domestic debt exchange

Ghana launched a domestic debt exchange on December 5, 2022, after defaulting on its debt, which included $55 billion in public debt.

The Bank of Ghana notably lost GH¢55.12 billion due to haircuts that its investments suffered under the controversial Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Under the domestic debt exchange, local bonds will be exchanged for new ones maturing in 2027, 2029, 2032, and 2037.

Their annual coupon will be set at 0% in 2023, 5% in 2024, and 10% from 2025 until maturity.

Local pension funds were exempted from the domestic debt exchange after unions threatened a general strike.

Michael Blackson rants over domestic debt exchange

In 2024, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Blackson, a US comedian of Ghanaian descent, ranted online at the Akufo-Addo administration because of lost investments.

Michael Blackson has expressed frustration over losses from the domestic debt exchange programme.

Blackson said he purchased Eurobonds to run his school at Agona Nsaba but suffered significant losses because of his investment in Ghana bonds.

With his tweets, he directed his frustration at the finance minister, who was Ken Ofori-Atta at the time.

He suggested he may have to rely on charity to run his school, which serves children from kindergarten to Basic 3.

