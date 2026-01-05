GTEC has ordered the University of Ghana to reverse its over 25% fee hike for the 2025 / 2026 academic year

The commission says UG violated a directive requiring parliamentary approval for any fee increase

Ghanaians on social media have welcomed the move, urging full compliance from the university

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has reportedly ordered the University of Ghana (UG) to reverse the recently announced academic fee increment for the 2025/2026 academic year.

In a letter dated Monday, January 5, 2026, and addressed to the Vice-Chancellor of UG, the Director-General of GTEC, Prof Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, said the government agency had taken notice of the university's increase in academic fees by over 25 per cent without approval from relevant authorities.

According to GTEC, the unilateral action taken by UG management violates the November 3, 2025, directive for all publicly funded tertiary institutions not to implement any fee increases for the 2025/2026 academic year without parliamentary approval, as demanded by law.

As a result of this, GTEC has directed UG to immediately reverse the fee increments and suspend the collection of any newly introduced charges.

The commission also ordered that continuing students who have already paid the new academic fees should have the excess amount credited to their accounts for the next academic year.

GTEC also instructed the university to suspend charges such as the 75th Anniversary dues and Development Levy, if they were newly introduced, and ensure that all fees remain at the 2024/2025 levels unless otherwise authorised.

The commission has given UG up to Monday, January 12, 2026, to provide evidence of full compliance with the directive.

GTEC warned that failure to comply with the directive would result in the imposition of regulatory sanctions on the university.

It further stressed that any variation to the directive must have an explicit written approval from the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu.

Ghanaians welcome GTEC's directive on UG fees

Ghanaians on social media have welcomed GTEC's directive to the University of Ghana to reverse the new academic fee increase.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Obed Bibiiba said:

"Good news. I don't really understand how student bodies will be charging their colleagues like this. What projects at all are they to undertake?"

@Yeboah Benjamin also said:

"The Good Prof. Jinapor and his team are seriously working. I think the most efficient state institution for last year will be a struggle between them and the Police."

@Nyameba Kobby commented:

"God bless you, his excellency John Dramani Mahama. May the divine bless you."

UG justifies new academic fee increment

GTEC's directive followed concerns by students and parents over the announced academic fee increment by the UG.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Gordon Awandare, explained that the new fees reflect current financial realities rather than unilateral university decisions.

He further encouraged students to engage directly with SRC or GRASAG leadership to clarify any concerns and ensure open and transparent dialogue.

