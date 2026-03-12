Ghanaian streamer OK Elvis survived a frightening car accident and shared his narration with followers during a live stream after the incident

The influencer explained that he was around 15 minutes away from home when he crashed into a barricade before he realised what was happening

In the video, OK Elvis showed his damaged car, with the front bumper torn off and the airbags deployed, and said he had not been seriously injured

Ghanaian social media personality and entertainment streamer OK Elvis has shared details of a frightening road accident he survived, leaving many of his followers relieved after seeing the condition of his damaged car.

Ghanaian streamer OK Elvis survives a terrifying road accident near his home and shows off the damage to his car.

Source: Instagram

The popular online figure went live on social media shortly after the incident to explain what happened and show viewers the state of the vehicle involved in the crash.

OK Elvis recounts serious accident on road

According to OK Elvis, he was a relatively short distance from reaching home when the unexpected happened.

Speaking during the live stream, he said everything seemed normal before the situation changed within seconds.

“I was driving, and it was left with just fifteen minutes for me to get home, just fifteen minutes,” he told viewers while recounting the moment.

Before he even realised what was happening, the vehicle had crashed into a barricade, leaving the car wrecked.

OK Elvis describes damage, injuries after crash

During the live video, OK Elvis turned the camera to show the extent of the destruction.

The front section of the car had suffered significant damage, with the bumper completely removed and parts of the vehicle visibly broken.

The airbags inside the car had also deployed during the crash, a sign of the force of the impact.

Despite the frightening situation and the condition of the vehicle, OK Elvis assured viewers that he was safe and did not sustain serious injuries.

Reactions to OK Elvis sharing crash experience

For OK Elvis, the experience appeared to be a sobering moment as he reflected on how close he had been to reaching home before the crash occurred.

His decision to share the incident live also allowed many supporters to see firsthand what had happened and to join him in giving thanks that the situation did not end in tragedy.

The blogger has since reassured his audience that he is doing well after the accident.

Many followers who joined the live stream reacted with concern to the wrecked vehicle but were relieved that the blogger appeared unharmed.

The incident quickly drew attention on social media, with followers flooding his comments section with messages of concern and gratitude that he survived.

Road accidents remain a major concern across Ghana, with many drivers sharing similar close calls that often happen unexpectedly.

