Ghana's telecoms regulator, the NCA, removed the exclusivity condition from NGIC's wholesale 5G infrastructure licence effective July 15, 2026

The NCA launched a regulatory process in March 2026, giving NGIC multiple opportunities to object before the Governing Board reached its final decision

The regulator explained the reasoning for opening the wholesale 5G market to competition in a statement

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The National Communications Authority (NCA) has stripped Next Gen InfraCo Limited (NGIC) of its exclusive rights to operate as Ghana's sole wholesale 5G infrastructure provider, citing the need for a more competitive market environment.

The change took effect on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

5G Internet in Ghana: NCA Removes Next Gen InfraCo's Exclusive Rights to Operate Wholesale Network

Source: Getty Images

The regulator amended NGIC's Wholesale Electronic Communications Infrastructure (Telecommunications) Licence to remove the exclusivity clause, while leaving all other terms of the licence, including the company's spectrum assignment, unchanged.

The NCA said the exclusivity provision was originally built into the regulatory framework to support the national rollout of wholesale 5G infrastructure.

However, as the sector has evolved, the Authority concluded that the arrangement no longer serves the public interest.

"As the telecommunications market has evolved, the Authority has concluded that the public interest is better served by a competitive wholesale 5G market that promotes investment, innovation, network resilience, service quality and wider access to advanced communications services," the NCA said in its statement on Facebook.

The regulator cited Section 14 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775) and Article 6.1.2 of NGIC's licence as the legal basis for the amendment.

Reason for stripping Next Gen InfraCo of 5G exclusivity

Before reaching its decision, the NCA followed a structured regulatory process that gave NGIC multiple opportunities to challenge the proposed change.

The Authority issued a Notice of Proposed Amendment to NGIC on March 2, 2026, and held a meeting with the company on March 18.

NGIC submitted its Statement of Objections on April 1, and was later permitted to make oral representations before the Governing Board on May 28, 2026.

After reviewing both the written and oral submissions, the NCA concluded that removing the exclusivity condition remained in the public interest.

The regulator was clear that the amendment is narrowly targeted: NGIC retains all its remaining rights and obligations under the licence, including its spectrum assignment.

About Next Gen Infraco's 5G efforts

Asia’s richest man, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is part of the move to develop shared infrastructure for affordable 5G mobile broadband services in Ghana, which started in May 2024.

The government granted Ambani's Radisys Corp a license and will supply pivotal network infrastructure for Ghana-based Next-Gen InfraCo.

Ambani's Radisys Corp is part of Next-Gen InfraCo, alongside Ascend Digital, Nokia, K-NET, Tech Mahindra, AT Ghana, and Telecel Ghana, which offer 5G in Ghana.

NDC MPs kicked against new 5G deal

YEN.com.gh reported that the Majority MPs at the time questioned the legality of the 5G deal awarded to Next Gen Infraco.

In a statement, the caucus said that the lack of parliamentary approval renders the entire transaction unlawful, null and void.

Source: YEN.com.gh