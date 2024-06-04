The Minority in Parliament has questioned the legality of the 5G deal awarded to Next Gen Infraco

The Akufo-Addo government is partnering with seven companies to deliver 5G mobile internet

These companies are expected to launch 5G services across Ghana within the next six months

The Minority in Parliament has questioned the lawfulness of the 5G deal awarded to Next Gen Infraco.

The said deal was sole-sourced and not approved by Parliament, which the Minority contends is unlawful.

The Minority, in a statement, stated that the lack of parliamentary approval renders the entire transaction unlawful, null and void.

“Some of the entities in the Consortium, which are the beneficiaries of this opaque transaction, are mushroom entities owned by cronies of President Akufo-Addo and the Minister for Communications, with questionable track records.

“As a matter of fact, some of these entities have been engaged by this same government in similar arrangements that have offered no value for money for the state.”

Asia’s richest man, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is part of the move to develop shared infrastructure for affordable 5G mobile broadband services in Ghana.

Ambani's Radisys Corp is part of Next-Gen InfraCo, alongside Ascend Digital, Nokia, K-NET, Tech Mahindra, AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana.

Ghana's leading telco, MTN Ghana, is not participating in this shared 5G infrastructure. In 2021, MTN announced its readiness to roll out a 5G in Ghana.

However, the National Communications Authority refused to grant MTN the license to go 5G.

5G subscriptions are expected to reach 180 million in Africa by 2029. The positive economic outlook and innovative regulation in building out network coverage are the main drivers of 5G growth on the continent.

Telecel new on the Ghana telco scene

YEN.com.gh reported that Vodafone Ghana permanently transitioned into Telecel Ghana on March 12, 2024, following government approval.

The telco has said this change marks a strategic move to expand economic access to communication services nationwide.

Telecel Ghana assumed control over various operations previously managed by Vodafone, including fixed telephone lines, internet services and cash transfer services.

Source: YEN.com.gh