The global average petrol price rose to $1.63 per litre in November, but several African nations bucked the trend

Algeria, Tunisia, Niger, Nigeria, and Ethiopia all recorded fuel price decreases compared to the previous month

Two countries entered the top 10 cheapest fuel ranking this month, displacing Gabon and Sudan from the list

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Data from GlobalPetrolPrices as of 16 November has shown the Africans paying the least for petrol and other fuels.

The figures arrive as the global average price for petrol climbed to $1.63 per litre, up from $1.59 per litre the previous month.

The global average petrol price rose to $1.63 per litre in November, but several African nations bucked the trend. Credit: Temiloluwa Johnson

Source: Getty Images

Despite the global uptick, several African nations moved in the opposite direction. Algeria, Tunisia, Niger, Nigeria, and Ethiopia all saw fuel prices dip slightly, while Egypt recorded a marginal increase. Libya and Angola held steady, maintaining the same prices as the month before.

Two countries shifted out of the top 10 lowest fuel price ranking this month. The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Madagascar entered the list, replacing Gabon and Sudan compared to October's figures.

Fuel costs have direct consequences for African economies and households alike. Commercial transport, delivery services, and small businesses depend heavily on petrol to function, meaning price movements ripple through daily economic activity almost immediately.

Nigeria offers a recent illustration of this effect. The country recorded a decline in its inflation rate during the same period that its energy prices fell. In November, Dangote Refinery cut its petrol gantry loading price multiple times, with the price dropping to ₦1,159 per litre by 16 November, down from approximately ₦1,210 earlier in the month.

When filling stations reduce their pump prices, commercial drivers and logistics operators face lower running costs. That reduction can ease financial pressure on commuters and on businesses that move goods by road. Delivery firms, retailers, and traders, many of which direct a substantial share of their revenue towards transport, stand to benefit when prices fall.

At the household level, cheaper fuel can free up income that families would otherwise spend on commuting, redirecting it towards food, education, and other essentials. For countries where the cost of living remains persistently high, even modest relief at the pump can offer some financial breathing room.

Breakdown below from Business Insider Africa below:

Country Fuel price (USD/litre) Global ranking 1 Libya $0.023 1st 2 Angola $0.327 4th 3 Algeria $0.343 6th 4 Egypt $0.447 8th 5 Tunisia $0.830 19th 6 Niger $0.839 20th 7 Nigeria $0.860 21st 8 Ethiopia $1.038 26th 9 DRC $1.155 36th 10 Madagascar $1.155 37th

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Source: YEN.com.gh