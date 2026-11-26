Abu Dhabi Customs released a list of 15 categories of goods that are strictly prohibited for anyone entering the UAE

The banned items range from narcotics and weapons to certain cultural materials and exotic animal products

Ghanaians travelling to or residing in the UAE could face serious legal consequences for unknowingly carrying restricted goods

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Abu Dhabi Customs has published a list of 15 categories of items that foreigners are forbidden from bringing into the United Arab Emirates, issuing a stern reminder to travellers about the country's strict border regulations.

The announcement serves as an important advisory for the thousands of Ghanaians who travel to or reside in the UAE, a country that has become one of the top destinations for Ghanaian migrants and visitors seeking business opportunities, employment, and leisure.

Abu Dhabi Customs releases list of 15 items foreigners cannot bring into the UAE. Photo credit: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Items banned under UAE customs law

According to the Abu Dhabi Customs authority, the prohibited items include narcotic substabce and psychotropic substances, weapons and ammunition, and explosives of any kind.

Also banned are products made from endangered or protected animal species, including ivory and certain wildlife derivatives that are common trade items in parts of West Africa.

The list further bars the importation of sexual materials, betting tools, and items that contradict Islamic values or public morality.

Counterfeit currency, pirated goods, and materials that infringe on intellectual property rights are equally prohibited.

Certain agricultural products, including specific plants and animal products that could pose a biosecurity threat, are also on the restricted list.

Travellers are warned that undeclared large sums of money can lead to confiscation and legal proceedings.

What this means for Ghanaians travelling to the UAE

For Ghanaians heading to the UAE, the advisory carries particular weight.

Ghana remains among the African nations with a significant diaspora community in the Emirates, and many travellers carry personal items, food products, herbal medicines, or cultural goods that may inadvertently fall under prohibited categories.

Travellers should note that ignorance of the law is not accepted as a defence under UAE customs regulations.

Penalties for violating these rules can range from confiscation of goods to arrest, deportation, and criminal prosecution.

Ghanaians are advised to thoroughly review their luggage before departure and declare any items that may be subject to scrutiny upon arrival.

Consulting the UAE embassy or the Abu Dhabi Customs authority directly before travelling is strongly recommended, particularly for those carrying medicinal products, animal-derived goods, or large amounts of cash.

The UAE's zero-tolerance approach to customs violations reflects its broader commitment to maintaining strict legal standards, and all visitors, including Ghanaians, are expected to comply fully with these regulations before and upon entry.

Abu Dhabi Police ban 13 things

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Abu Dhabi Police published a list of 13 behaviours that foreigners were strictly prohibited from engaging in while living or visiting the UAE.

The list covered offences ranging from public indecency and disrespecting religion to sharing certain content on social media.

Ghanaians travelling to or residing in the UAE were urged to familiarise themselves with the rules to avoid arrest or deportation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh